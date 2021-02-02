Quantcast

Harford County to give out $1M more in COVID-19 relief for local restaurants

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2021

Harford County will distribute an additional $1,055,325 in COVID relief grants to local restaurants, funded by the state of Maryland. The amount of each State Restaurant Assistance Grant will depend on the number of applicants. Restaurants, including food trucks and seasonal vendors, are eligible to apply even if they received other Harford County COVID relief grants funded ...

