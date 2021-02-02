Quantcast

Hippodrome announces return of Broadway to Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2021

Officials with the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore and the team at Broadway Across America Tuesday announced seven of eight previously announced shows postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic have been rescheduled, beginning in September. The season includes “Pretty Woman: The Musical (Sept. 28-Oct. 3), “Tootsie” (Dec. 14-19), "The Prom" (Jan. 18-23, 2022), “Dear Evan Hansen” (March 15-20, 2022), “Ain’t ...

