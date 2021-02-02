Quantcast

Humanim names Plavier-Truitt new president, CEO

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2021

Maryland-based nonprofit Humanim Tuesday announced Cindy Plavier-Truitt as its new president and CEO. Plavier-Truitt, an experienced leader in the organization’s human service, workforce development and behavioral health programming, succeeds Henry Posko, the organization’s longtime CEO who retired in September. The search for a CEO was led by a five-member Board Transition Committee headed by David Eberhardt, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo