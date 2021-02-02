Quantcast

Marriott’s Sorenson reducing schedule to focus on cancer treatment

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2021

Marriott International Inc. Tuesday announced President and CEO Arne Sorenson will be temporarily reducing his schedule to facilitate more demanding treatment for pancreatic cancer. In May 2019, the company announced that Sorenson, 62, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was beginning treatment. Sorenson, who will remain the Bethesda-based hospitality giant’s president and CEO, is expected to step back from full-time oversight ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo