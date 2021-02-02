Maryland business community fights for immunity from virus claims

Devastated by the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing Maryland business owners need to deal with are costly lawsuits from customers who contract the virus in their place of business.

But while Maryland’s business community is pushing for liability immunity for businesses — as well as governmental bodies, nonprofits, hospitals and schools that follow COVID-19 safety guidelines — the bill’s critics say it has flaws that could make it less than effective.

Sen. Christopher West, R-Baltimore County, is the lead sponsor of a bill that would prevent any business that follows safety guidelines from being liable for customers that contract the virus while visiting that business. It would cover claims that arise between March 5, 2020, and 180 days after Gov. Larry Hogan lifts the state of emergency caused by the pandemic.

The bill’s supporters say that it is not meant to protect “bad actors” who ignore federal, state or local COVID-19-related guidelines, such as mandating the usage of masks inside an establishment. However, it does include a clause specifying that “an isolated, minor deviation from strict compliance,” such as miscalculating a restaurant’s indoor dining capacity by one or two people, does not deny a business immunity.

“If there is blatant disregard for laws, executive orders, regulations that have come out, you are not going to be protected under this bill. That business has to have demonstrated (that they are) responsibly following all of the regulations that have come out from the state or county,” says Cailey Locklair, president of the Maryland Retailers Association, one of many state and local industry groups backing the bill.

While the bill does not prevent customers from suing altogether, it does significantly raise the amount of proof necessary for the plaintiff to prove the business is at fault.

David Wildberger, a personal injury lawyer who was present at the bill’s first hearing in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee as a representative of the Maryland Association for Justice, an association of trial lawyers, argued that because the bill does not prevent these lawsuits altogether it will not accomplish its central goal — protecting small businesses from having to pay exorbitant legal fees.

But Ashley Duckman, vice president of government affairs at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, said the high burden of proof created by the bill will help to discourage plaintiffs from bringing these cases in the first place.

“The bill is intended to raise the threshold for which of those kinds of suits would be filed, in essence deterring someone from filing a claim in the first place,” she said.

Because the bill includes claims as far back as last March, Wildberger also questioned the constitutionality of preventing potential plaintiffs who have already been harmed from taking legal action.

Other issues could arise from the the vagueness and broadness of the bill, says Michael Hayes, an associate professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law. Throughout the pandemic, local, state and federal mandates frequently have changed and at times have even been inconsistent with each other, which could lead to confusion over whether a business qualifies for immunity or not.

“The emergency order has not expired so we don’t know going forward, will (these guidelines) come into conflict (with each other)?” Hayes asks. “And will the interpretation be, OK, you have to comply with the strictest one?”

The bill is modeled after legislation in North Carolina, one of 22 states that have already implemented similar liability protections. Governments began passing these bills soon after the start of the pandemic, although outside of this unique public health emergency there is no precedent for such liability protections, according to Hayes.

“This pandemic is going on longer than probably anything since the Spanish influenza pandemic,” he said. “But tort law was hardly developed at that point, so people might not have thought to sue.”

The only real pushback against the bill has been from trial lawyers like Wildberger, Locklair said, noting that attorneys can make a significant profit from claims like the ones the bill aims to prevent.

Despite this, there have been very few, if any, COVID-19-related claims in Maryland so far, though they are not unheard of nationwide. Even without this legislation in place, it is fairly challenging for a plaintiff to convincingly connect their COVID-19 diagnosis with a specific business.

“You are going to have to have this extraordinary level of proof that somehow ties a person to whatever the store is, and that’s why they were harmed,” Locklair said. “Quite frankly, in North Carolina, that’s why the trial lawyers didn’t fight it.”