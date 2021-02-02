Quantcast

Niedzialkowski promoted to president of Point Breeze Credit Union

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2021

Point Breeze Credit Union Tuesday announced Tonia Niedzialkowski has been promoted to president of the organization. In her new role, Niedzialkowski will continue to oversee all aspects of operations within Point Breeze Credit Union, including member services, human resources, lending, compliance, information technology and marketing. She will also manage the Point Breeze senior leadership team and explore ...

