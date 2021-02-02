Quantcast

Salisbury State to host National Shore Sales Challenge

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2021

Ninety students from 45 colleges and universities nationwide will compete in the inaugural National Shore Sales Challenge (NSSC), hosted by the Mid-Atlantic Sales and Marketing Institute (MASMI) March 25-27 at Salisbury University. Presented by Perdue Farms, the event was postponed from 2020 due to precautions against COVID-19. It will be held virtually this year, with a ...

