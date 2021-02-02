Quantcast

Severn Bancorp sees increase in Q4 net income

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2021

Annapolis-based Severn Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Severn Bank, Tuesday reported net income of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020 and $6.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared to $1.2 million and $8.3 million for the same periods in 2019. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.20 for the fourth quarter and $0.52 per share for the year ended ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo