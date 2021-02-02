Sol Davis | Jewish Museum of Md.

The Jewish Museum of Maryland, an agency of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore announced that Sol Davis has been named the organization’s new executive director.

In this position, Davis will lead the Jewish Museum of Maryland through a a time of reimagining the role of culturally specific museums in communities.

Davis has served as executive director of the Jewish History Museum and Holocaust History Center in Tucson since 2015. Prior to that he was the Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, as well as the Director of Holocaust Education & Youth Education Coordinator at the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona.

He holds a doctorate from the University of Arizona in Teaching, Learning and Sociocultural Studies and has been a lecturer at the University of Arizona since 2011.

