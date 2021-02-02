Quantcast

State lawmakers seek to lock in transit repair funding

By: Associated Press Audrey Decker February 2, 2021

State lawmakers are pushing a transportation bill that would increase funding to the Maryland Transit Administration to make the state’s bus system, MARC train, Metro and Light Rail more safe and reliable.

