Cameron Shinaberry | Chesapeake Search Partners

Chesapeake Search Partners , a professional search and consulting firm, added Cameron Shinaberry as director, sales marketing and operations practice.

Shinaberry, who will also join the firm’s executive leadership team, will be responsible for overseeing and growing CSP’s sales, marketing and operations practice. He will also bring on a strong client portfolio in the engineering, manufacturing and construction sectors. CSP search consultant Jen Schneider will report to Shinaberry.

Bringing more than 18 years of recruitment and hiring expertise to the team, Shinaberry previously was the director of HR and administration at Blueprint Robotics where he launched a formal HR function and developed a recruitment process that led to the hiring of more than 250 employees over four years. A member of the company’s executive team, he helped lead Blueprint’s organizational design, culture creation, and overall HR strategy implementation.

