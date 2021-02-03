Quantcast

CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines at 18 pharmacy locations in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2021

Building on the company’s comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations beginning Feb. 11 at 18 CVS Pharmacy locations across Maryland. For CVS Pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on February 11, appointments will become available for booking as ...

