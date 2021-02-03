Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals — Feb. 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2021

  Maryland Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure; Brady violation: Circuit court properly found that undisclosed evidence of witness interviews was not material and that there was no violation of Brady v. Maryland at defendant’s trial, as there was no a reasonable probability that such evidence would have affected the verdict and because the evidence did not meaningfully hamper defendant’s trial strategy. Jose Canales-Yanez ...

