Sontiq signs definitive agreement to acquire Cyberscout

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2021

Intelligent Identity Security company Sontiq, the Nottingham-based portfolio company of The Wicks Group of Companies LLC, late Tuesday announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Cyberscout, a cyber products and services company tailored for the insurance industry. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. By acquiring Cyberscout, Sontiq builds on its product platform and expand ...

