Man gets 3 years probation for attack on Maryland bike trail

By: Associated Press February 3, 2021

BETHESDA — A man who drew national attention after he assaulted people hanging fliers against police brutality on a Maryland bike trail has been sentenced to three years probation. Anthony Brennan must also complete anger management classes, news outlets reported Tuesday. Brennan, 61, of Kensington, pleaded guilty in December to three counts of misdemeanor assault for the ...

