ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Franke Beckett LLC, an Annapolis estates and trusts firm, seeks associate attorney w/ 2-3 years of experience. Firm offers estate planning, estate/trust administration, and fiduciary litigation services. Prior experience in estate planning, administration and/or litigation required. Firm environment necessitates heavy collaboration with co-workers on client and other firm matters. Substantial client interaction is involved. We are recognized state-wide as a leader in the estates and trusts practice area. Candidate will be required to be involved in all three core practice areas of the firm: planning, administration, and litigation. No portable “book of business” required; past written publications or CLE presentations are a plus. To learn more about us visit www.frankebeckett.com.

