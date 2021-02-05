Quantcast

Davis, ex-judge, will defend Baltimore’s aerial surveillance

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 5, 2021

The full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals might hear a familiar voice as it considers whether the Baltimore Police Department’s use of aerial surveillance to fight crime in the city last year violated Baltimoreans’ constitutional protection against unreasonable searches and their right to peacefully associate. Retired 4th Circuit Judge – and former Baltimore City Solicitor ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo