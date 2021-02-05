Quantcast

Howard County to offer additional $5M in HoCo RISE business grants

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2021

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Friday announced the third round of HoCo RISE Business Grants of $5.1 million for small local businesses, restaurants and hotels. The funding includes $2 million in county funds for businesses, $1.5 million from the state for restaurants, and $1.6 million from the state for hotels. In this third round of HoCo RISE Business Grants, Howard County is targeting ...

