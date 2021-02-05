Quantcast

Md. Senate approves $1.5B relief plan; measure goes to House

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 5, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — A $1.5 billion proposal to provide aide to low-income Marylanders, struggling businesses and those who have been stymied in receiving unemployment benefits during the pandemic now makes it way to the House from the Senate. The Maryland Senate Friday unanimously approved an amended and expanded pandemic economic aid package proposed by Gov. Larry Hogan. The ...

