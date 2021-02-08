Quantcast

Baltimore to provide mobile COVID vaccination clinics

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2021

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa Monday joined partners from MedStar Health, Lifebridge Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing to announce a mobile vaccination and outreach strategy targeting older adults. This new strategy will feature mobile response teams that will go directly to independent living facilities, ...

