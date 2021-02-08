Quantcast

Court disbars Laurel attorney who left client, kept money

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 8, 2021

Maryland’s top court has unanimously disbarred a Laurel attorney who accepted a $2,500 fee and drafted a defective counter-complaint before abandoning his client and keeping the money. Wortham David Davenport, who joined the Maryland bar in 1991, also failed to keep the $2,500 in a trust account until earned and ignored bar counsel’s investigation after the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo