HILARIO SANCHEZ v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel -- Impeachment of witness Appellant, Hilario Sanchez, was convicted by a jury in two consolidated cases of three counts of first-degree rape and lesser included offenses. Following the jury’s guilty verdicts, appellant retained new counsel to represent him at the hearing on his motion for a new trial and ...

