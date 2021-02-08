Quantcast

“It’s the future”: Canton salon now accepts bitcoin payments

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter February 8, 2021

What can you buy with .0015 bitcoin?  A haircut — at least at DryLand Salon, a hair salon in Canton that started accepting payments in bitcoin in January, making it one of very few businesses to do so in Baltimore. Though only one customer has used this new payment option so far (to purchase a standard men's ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo