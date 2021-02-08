Jason A. Wasserman | Shapiro Sher

Jason A. Wasserman was promoted to partner in the Business Law department at Shapiro Sher in Baltimore.

Previously an associate at the firm, he represents corporate clients in connection with private offerings, mergers and acquisitions, contracts, corporate governance issues, entity formation, securities law, and other business law matters.

He advises entrepreneurs, privately-held businesses, REITs and public companies.

