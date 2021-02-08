Quantcast

Apartment building fire displaces more than 50 people

By: Associated Press February 8, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A fire has displaced more than 50 people who lived at an apartment building in Maryland's Montgomery County. The Washington Post reports that the blaze broke out just after 4 p.m. Sunday in Gaithersburg. No one was reported to be seriously injured. But one person had to be rescued by firefighters from the third floor. Montgomery ...

