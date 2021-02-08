Quantcast

Maryland House overrides veto of major education measure

By: Associated Press Brian Witte February 8, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland House of Delegates voted Monday to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a comprehensive K-12 education measure that would boost school funding by billions of dollars over a decade's time. The House voted 95-37 to override the veto, clearing the 85 votes, or three-fifths, needed. The measure has been a top priority ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo