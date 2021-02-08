Quantcast

Baltimore police trainee fired after arrest

By: Associated Press February 8, 2021

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore Police officer trainee has been fired after being arrested on assault and other charges, police said. The Baltimore Sun reports that the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office confirmed Sunday that Jordan Ali, 22, a trainee hired in March of 2020, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of harassment ...

