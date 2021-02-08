Quantcast

Md. struggling to raise vaccination levels in minority communities

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 8, 2021

Maryland's acting health secretary told lawmakers that residents seeking doses of a coronavirus vaccine should sign up on multiple waiting lists. The comments from Acting Health Secretary Dennis Schrader irritated some state senators who said their constituents, particularly the elderly and minorities who are not savvy with technology or lack access, are having trouble finding a ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo