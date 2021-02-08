Quantcast

Port settlement finds new use to restore Ridgely’s Cove park

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2021

Sediment dredged from shipping channels leading to the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore is helping restore the underutilized Ridgley’s Cove park property in Baltimore City into a multi-use recreation area with walking trails. Restoration of Ridgley’s Cove, located behind Horseshoe Casino and adjacent to the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River, makes use of sediment ...

