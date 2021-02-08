Quantcast

RONALD FISHKIND v. DE’ANGELO ANTHONY

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2021

Torts -- Lead paint exposure -- Opinion testimony After a seven-day trial, a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City awarded appellee, De’Angelo Anthony damages resulting from his exposure to lead paint. The exposure occurred in the early 1990’s when Mr. Anthony was an infant and then living in a property that appellant, Ronald Fishkind ...

