Yellen: Biden’s plan could restore full employment by 2022

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger and Alan Fram February 8, 2021

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday the country was still in a "deep hole" with millions of lost jobs but that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief plan could generate enough growth to restore full employment by next year. Republican senators argued that Biden's proposal was too expensive and they cited criticism from Larry ...

