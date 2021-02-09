Caroline Senatore | Mercy Health Services

Caroline Senatore was named the new chief philanthropy officer for Mercy Health Services.

Senatore will lead the Mercy Health Foundation and all philanthropy efforts across the Medical Center, Physician Enterprise, and Stella Maris to support the continued growth of Mercy’s clinical programs.

Prior to joining Mercy, Senatore served in important philanthropy roles at Johns Hopkins Medicine, the Gilman School, the Enoch Pratt Free Library, and most recently as Director of Special Campaigns and Principal Giving at Baltimore School for the Arts (BSA). Her work at BSA over two decades included managing major endowment and capital campaigns, supporting its growth as a cherished Baltimore institution.

