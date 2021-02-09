Christina Horchar and Bill Swartz | SFG Wealth Management

SFG Wealth Management, a comprehensive financial services firm offering retirement, education and estate planning as well as portfolio management and corporate benefits, named Christina Horchar and Bill Swartz partners in the firm.

Both Horchar and Swartz will be key players as SFG continues to expand and grow the organization.

Horchar joined SFG in 2013 and held a number of positions within the firm. She started as a client service associate and last year was named chief operating officer overseeing SFG’s daily operations.

She attended the University of Maryland, Baltimore County where she received a Bachelor of Arts in American studies.

A 25-year veteran of the financial services industry, Swartz joined SFG in 2017 as a financial advisor. Prior to SFG, he was the Divisional Sales Manager for a national insurance company overseeing about $1 billion in annual annuity sales.

Swartz holds undergraduate degrees in economics and public policy from The College of William and Mary and a master’s degree in finance from Loyola University Maryland.

He is a Certified Financial Planner professional and a Certified Kingdom Adviser.

