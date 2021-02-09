Christine Schenk, Abbey Adams and Kayley Nagle | The Cyphers Agency

Christine Schenk was hired as an account executive and Abigail “Abbey” Adams and Kayley Nagle as digital marketing coordinators for integrated marketing company The Cyphers Agency.

Schenk will provide ongoing support to both the strategy and execution of multifaceted marketing campaigns for various clients. Christine has joined numerous account engagements including: Chesapeake Bay Trust, a nonprofit, grant-making organization focused on protecting and improving the Chesapeake Bay watershed; Phillips Seafood, a local seafood restaurant group and grocery product manufacturer; and Hospice of the Chesapeake, a local hospice and palliative care organization providing support services to individuals and their families.

She previously worked as the media & communications manager for the local craft brewery, Heavy Seas Beer, in Baltimore and earned her bachelor’s in mass communication with a dual track in public relations and advertising from Towson University.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time outdoors with her French Bulldog, seeing live music and traveling.

Adams will join Push ‘n Pull in providing clients with strategic development and management of multiple digital marketing efforts, including paid and organic social media campaigns. She is working with many accounts, including Hannon Armstrong, an organization investing in climate solutions; Strayer University, a private, for-profit university and also a leading online educator; and River Glass Designs, a local award-winning glass design company.

Adams previously worked as a digital outreach specialist for an enterprise SEO company, Terakeet, in Syracuse, New York and received her bachelor’s in communications with a specialization in music journalism and a minor in advanced writing from Le Moyne College.

In her spare time, Adams enjoys freelance writing, listening to music, reading and trying new baking recipes.

Nagle will support Push ‘n Pull in various digital marketing initiatives including social media, influencer/talent outreach and webinar moderation for multiple clients.

She has joined accounts including two education organizations: Pearson’s Connections Academy, a fully virtual, accredited public schooling program available to families throughout the country; and Sophia Learning, an online college course provider.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.