Quantcast

FREDERICK JO VAUGHN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Post-conviction petition -- DNA testing In 2004, a jury in the Circuit Court for Frederick County found Frederick Jo Vaughn, appellant, guilty of three counts of first-degree rape (including two counts involving the victim A.D.), two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree rape, and related offenses. The court sentenced him to a total ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo