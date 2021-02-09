Quantcast

GEORGE GEORGAKOPOULOS v. IOANNIS GEORGAKOPOULOS, ET AL

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2021

Contracts -- Breach -- Attorney's fees This is an appeal from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County entered in civil action between George Georgakopoulos and Geva Logistics, Inc. (collectively “Geva”), on the one hand, and Ioannis Georgakopoulos and Eagle Van Lines, Inc. (collectively “Eagle”), on the other. Geva presents two issues ...

