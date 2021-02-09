Katie Kerner | Jenner Law

Kathleen “Katie” Kerner, an attorney with Jenner Law in Baltimore, was named co-chair of the Maryland Association for Justice’s recently formed Product Liability Section.

The Section will help members investigate and prosecute product liability and mass tort cases and improve consumer safety.

Kerner and co-chair Greg Hopper will moderate the Section’s first Roundtable for MAJ members Feb. 26 at noon.

Katie concentrates her practice on complex pharmaceutical and medical device cases. She actively works on metal-on-metal hip, Essure, and Zofran, among others. Katie also litigates the firm’s serious personal injury cases in state and federal court.

Katie, a Montgomery County native, has been recognized as a Maryland SuperLawyers® “Rising Star” and National Trial Lawyer Top 40 Under 40. She graduated in 2013 from the University of Baltimore School of Law (Magna Cum Laude).

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.