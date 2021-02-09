Ken Cummings | Acme Paper and Supply

Ken Cummings was named regional sales manager of the Keystone region for Acme Paper and Supply Co.

The Keystone region includes central and eastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.

Prior to joining the Acme team, Cummings served in various positions at the Georgia-Pacific Corporation in Atlanta. since 1998 including most recently as market sales director where he led a team of sales consultants across myriad industries including foodservice and health care across the Northeast Region. Cummings earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania.

