Reena Patel | Fearless

Reena Patel was named director of digital solutions at Fearless.

She will work with Fearless teams to build a roadmap for projects that fosters innovation and advances digital transformation while meeting the needs and constraints of the client.

Prior to joining Fearless, Patel has more than 15 years of experience working in software development for a number of private companies and government agencies.

Most recently she served as the director of software engineering for ICF, a global consulting and technology services firm. She has also served as a Senior Solutions Architect at Excella, through which she worked with USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) overseeing the implementation of a customer-centric immigration experience, myUSCIS and the USCIS Account, driving technological decisions across multiple scrum teams.

