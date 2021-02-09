Quantcast

SHANE SERRANT, et al. v. HLG CUSTOM HOMES, LLC D/B/A STONE CASTLE CUSTOM HOMES

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2021

Contracts --Home construction -- Mechanic's lien HLG Custom Homes, LLC (“HLG”) filed, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, a petition to establish and enforce a mechanic’s lien against Shane Serrant (“Mr. Serrant”) and Leeann Serrant (“Mrs. Serrant”) regarding alleged nonpayment of monies related to the construction of a home that HLG was contracted to ...

