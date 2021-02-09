Quantcast

WILLIAM HENRY WATSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Writ of actual innocence -- Need for hearing William Henry Watson, appellant, appeals a decision of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County denying his petition for a writ of actual innocence without a hearing. Read the opinion

