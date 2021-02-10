Quantcast

$13.8M donation to UM School Of Nursing largest gift in school’s history

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2021

The University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) has received a $13.83 million commitment from Bill and Joanne Conway through their Bedford Falls Fund to create an additional 345 Conway scholarships across all degree programs, which cover in-state tuition, fees and (at the undergraduate level) books. The gift also includes $1 million to support renovation ...

