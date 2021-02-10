Quantcast

6.1M SF of industrial space leased in greater Baltimore area in Q4 2020, report shows

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2021

Approximately 6.1 million square feet of industrial/warehouse space was leased in the greater Baltimore metropolitan region in fourth quarter 2020, according to a report released by Lee & Associates | Maryland. This adds to the 4.3 million square feet of space that was leased in the region during third quarter 2020, representing an increase of more ...

