Amber Reed | Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore (BGCMB) has hired Amber Reed to serve as its director of social & emotional wellness.

Reed’s role will be to direct and manage the organization’s initiatives related to social and emotional wellness for staff members and the youth BGCMB serves across Baltimore. She will also manage community relations, as well as mental health resources and services for BGCMB families.

Reed is a licensed clinical social worker by the Maryland Board of Social Work Examiners. She earned her Masters of Social Work at Morgan State University where she graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Psychology. In addition to her new role with BGCMB, Reed works as a Mental Health Therapist for Balance Point Wellness.

Previous roles she has held include serving as a social worker for the Maryland Department of Health at the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents (RICA) in Baltimore and as a health services coordinator of special programs with the Maryland Department of Health’s Developmental Disabilities Administration.

As BGCMB’s director of social & emotional wellness, Reed will work closely with Club Directors to create a trauma-sensitive environment for the young people enrolled in the organization. Her responsibilities will be to develop, facilitate, and monitor systems and procedures to support all youth in their social, emotional, and behavioral development. Additionally, she will lead training programs for BGCMB’s youth development professionals and Club Director in areas related to mental health, trauma, behavior, social skills, emotional stress and more.

