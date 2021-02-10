Eveline Tavares | Corus International

Eveline Tavares has been named chief people and diversity officer for Corus International, the parent organization of international development NGOs Lutheran World Relief and IMA World Health. She provides leadership for all human resources polices and services, and as well as Corus’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative.

Previously, Tavares worked at Action Against Hunger-USA for almost a decade, where she held several positions including HR Coordinator in Islamabad, Pakistan, and Global Director of Human Resources. The first half of her career was spent in her native Brazil working as a Director of HR at Camargo Correa S.A., a São Paulo-based conglomerate with diversified international operations.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Pontifical Catholic University in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Rio Grande do Sul, also in Porto Alegre.

