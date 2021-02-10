Hershel Waites | M&T Bank

Hershel Waites, a foreign exchange sales trader at M&T Bank, joined the advisory board of Reading Partners Baltimore.

At M&T Bank, Waites provides consultative services to commercial bank clients regarding hedging and risk mitigation strategies.

Prior to joining M&T Bank, Waites was a relationship manager at Bank of America. He also serves as a mentor and consultant for The Collegebound Foundation of Baltimore and volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from Mount St. Mary’s University.

Waites was drawn to Reading Partners Baltimore after being introduced to the work the organization is doing to close education gaps in the city. He is excited to join the advisory board and contribute to Reading Partners as it innovates to serve students in the face of COVID-19

Reading Partners Baltimore is a children’s literacy nonprofit mobilizing communities to provide students with the one-on-one literacy instruction they need to become lifelong readers.

