Hotel at the University of Maryland opening spa in March

By: Sean Wallace February 10, 2021

The Hotel at the University of Maryland will open a 5,000 square-foot spa at the property in College Park March 2, university officials said Tuesday. Led by General Manager Shanna Wisniewski, a team of hairstylists and wellness professionals will offer services for the face, skin, body, hair and nails. The hotel’s health and safety protocols will ...

