Jessica Ayd | Goodell DeVries

Jessica Ayd joined Goodell DeVries as an associate in the firm’s medical malpractice practice group, where she represents health care providers and institutions in malpractice litigation.

Prior to joining Goodell DeVries, Ayd was a civil litigation attorney at a Baltimore law firm where she concentrated her practice in general liability defense, medical malpractice, and construction.

Previously, she was a law clerk for judges Arlene Coppadge and Robert Coonin of Family Court of the State of Delaware.

Ayd was also a volunteer for the United States Peace Corps in the Republic of the Fiji Islands, where she served as Health Promotion Advocate at the Lelean Memorial School.

