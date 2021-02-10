Karen Barbour | The Barbour Group

Quantcast

February 10, 2021

barbour-karen-the-barbour-groupKaren Barbour, president of The Barbour Group LLC, was named to the Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) National Advisory Board.

Barbour joins the board as an advocate for start-up, small and minority-owned businesses nationwide.

Barbour founded Maryland based surety bond and commercial insurance agency The Barbour Group in 2002 enjoying over 19 years as a business consultant servicing construction industries and government contractors. Driving landmark legislation for the rights of contractors and small businesses, she successfully lobbied Maryland’s U.S. Senator Benjamin Cardin to sponsor an amendment to the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (2008) giving better access to stimulus funded contracts.

