Quantcast

Katherine Brown | Hord Coplan Macht

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2021

brown-katherine-hord-coplan-machtKatherine Brown, a senior associate with Hord Coplan Macht architects, joined the advisory board of Reading Partners Baltimore.

Brown is also a volunteer tutor with Reading Partners Baltimore and is excited to increase her impact with the literacy nonprofit.

Reading Partners Baltimore is a children’s literacy nonprofit mobilizing communities to provide students with the one-on-one literacy instruction they need to become lifelong readers.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo