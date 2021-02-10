Katherine Brown | Hord Coplan Macht

Katherine Brown, a senior associate with Hord Coplan Macht architects, joined the advisory board of Reading Partners Baltimore.

Brown is also a volunteer tutor with Reading Partners Baltimore and is excited to increase her impact with the literacy nonprofit.

Reading Partners Baltimore is a children’s literacy nonprofit mobilizing communities to provide students with the one-on-one literacy instruction they need to become lifelong readers.

